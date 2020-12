RIZZO - Joseph M.November 25, 2020, age 69. Beloved son of the late Vera L. (nee Marks) Jackson and Henry Rizzo; also survived by his family from OLV Human Services. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be held privately. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com