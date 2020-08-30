Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John A. ARENT
ARENT - John A.
Of Batavia, NY, passed away August 25, 2020. Son of the late John B. and Helen Arent; survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ann Justinger Arent of Batavia; daughters, Jill (Richard) Franclemont of Darien Center, NY and Amy (Dan) Leonard of Norwalk, CT; grandchildren, Alynn, Aidan and Adeline Franclemont; brother, Michael (Sharon) Arent of Virginia; sisters, Claudia (Richard) Benzin of Orchard Park and Catherine Reeves of Tonawanda. John was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads House, P.O. Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021 or ALS Association, Upstate NY Chapter, 135 Old Cove Rd., Suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090. Expressions of sympathy shared with the family at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.