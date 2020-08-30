ARENT - John A.
Of Batavia, NY, passed away August 25, 2020. Son of the late John B. and Helen Arent; survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ann Justinger Arent of Batavia; daughters, Jill (Richard) Franclemont of Darien Center, NY and Amy (Dan) Leonard of Norwalk, CT; grandchildren, Alynn, Aidan and Adeline Franclemont; brother, Michael (Sharon) Arent of Virginia; sisters, Claudia (Richard) Benzin of Orchard Park and Catherine Reeves of Tonawanda. John was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads House, P.O. Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021 or ALS Association, Upstate NY Chapter, 135 Old Cove Rd., Suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090. Expressions of sympathy shared with the family at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.