Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John A. BECKER Jr.
BECKER - John A., Jr.
October 8, 2020, age 84. Beloved husband of the late Arlene M. (nee Piccolo) Becker; loving father of Daniel (Karen) Becker, Marybeth (John) Mazza, and John (Kim) Becker; cherished grandfather of Julia, Elizabeth, Katie, Matthew, and Joseph; dear brother of Jane Rennick; dearest son of the late John A. and Rose (nee Neth) Becker, Sr.; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held in the near future. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.