BECKER - John A., Jr.
October 8, 2020, age 84. Beloved husband of the late Arlene M. (nee Piccolo) Becker; loving father of Daniel (Karen) Becker, Marybeth (John) Mazza, and John (Kim) Becker; cherished grandfather of Julia, Elizabeth, Katie, Matthew, and Joseph; dear brother of Jane Rennick; dearest son of the late John A. and Rose (nee Neth) Becker, Sr.; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held in the near future. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.