GOODBRAND - John A.
Of Perrysburg, NY, September 23, 2020. Beloved husband of 70 years, to Wilma J. (Van Slyke) Goodbrand; dearest father of Lynette G. (Donald) Sawers, Linda B. (Dennis) Peck and Rebecca J. Creeley; grandfather of Jason Rosier, Jamey (Aaron) Glynn, Jessica (Scott) Kohn and Sarah Ferguson; also survived by twelve great-grandchildren; son of the late Walter A. and Olive G. (Wittmeyer) Goodbrand; brother of the late Donald, Janet and Ronald; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Goodbrand was a US Navy Veteran, retiring after 20 years of service, owned several businesses in Perrysburg, NY, served as the Perrysburg Town Supervisor and was a member of the Perrysburg United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., or cdlsusa.org
