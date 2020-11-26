HADERER - John A.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Slobuc) Haderer; devoted father of Nancy, John M., Paul (Isabelle) and the late David Haderer; cherished grandfather of Ella and Andrew; loving son of the late John C. and Loretta Haderer; dear brother of the late Robert, Howard and Madeline. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday, for a Funeral Service at 12 PM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Haderer was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War as well as a member of The American Legion 567, 40&8 Society, Catholic Kolping Society and The OLSH Seniors Club. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.