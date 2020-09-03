KELLY - John A. "Jack"
Of Hamburg, entered into rest September 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn J. Kelly (nee Chase); father of John M. (Donna) Kelly, of West Seneca and James A. (Lynn) Kelly, of Depew; cherished grandfather of Travis Kelly; son of the late Samuel B. and Annie I. (nee Jolley) Kelly. Realtives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park (near Lake Ave.), Friday, from 2-6 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Kelly was a US Army veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4245 Union Rd., suite 108, Buffalo, NY 14225, in John's name. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 3, 2020.