KELVER - John A.
Age 74, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. John was born June 13, 1946, the son of the late George and late Eleanor Johnston Kelver. John was a chef for various restaurants, and later was a stay at home Dad. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He will be sadly missed by his family: his wife Dr. Marylou Kelver Wittenauer; his children Christina Kelver, Gwen Rosenthal (Jeff Eberle), Bryn E. Kelver, and Jenna L. Kelver; he was preceded in death by infant son Anthony Kelver. There will be services held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11 AM with calling hours prior 10-11 AM at STEWART-KYLE FUNERAL HOME, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, Ohio 44425. Contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle Suite, E. Austintown, Ohio 44515. Share condolences at www.stewart-kyle.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.