Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John A. KELVER
KELVER - John A.
Age 74, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. John was born June 13, 1946, the son of the late George and late Eleanor Johnston Kelver. John was a chef for various restaurants, and later was a stay at home Dad. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He will be sadly missed by his family: his wife Dr. Marylou Kelver Wittenauer; his children Christina Kelver, Gwen Rosenthal (Jeff Eberle), Bryn E. Kelver, and Jenna L. Kelver; he was preceded in death by infant son Anthony Kelver. There will be services held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11 AM with calling hours prior 10-11 AM at STEWART-KYLE FUNERAL HOME, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, Ohio 44425. Contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle Suite, E. Austintown, Ohio 44515. Share condolences at www.stewart-kyle.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home - Hubbard
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.