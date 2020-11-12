LOMBARDO - John A.

Of Derby, November 10, 2020. Loving father of Theresa Lombardo, Mary Jane (Adam) Sager and John Lombardo Jr.; son of Petrina (late Augustine) Lombardo; brother of Anna Marie (Ignazio) Patti, Bruno (Sheila) Lombardo, Kathleen (Joseph) Frontera, Savena Pozantides (Phillip Romel), the late Joseph, Angelo and Augustine Lombardo; also survived by his fiancée, Cathy Roth; many nieces, nephews and two grandchildren. Friends may call Friday, from 3 PM-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY where prayers will be held Saturday, at 10 AM. John was retired from Harrison Radiator.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 12, 2020.