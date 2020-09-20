SCHWEITZER - John A.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest April 6, 2020. Devoted father of Justine and Raymond Schweitzer; cherished grandfather of three grandchildren; son of the late Raymond and Pauline Schweitzer; step-brother of Donald; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday morning (September 26) at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Mr. Schweitzer was a disabled veteran of the US Airforce. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.