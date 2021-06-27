Menu
John ABRAHAM
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
ABRAHAM - John
Of Buffalo, NY, June 22, 2021. Proud father of Dominic E. Abraham; loving son of Theresa (Ervolina) and Guy McNully; brother of Caprina Carrick, Dominic and the late William Abraham; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many loving and supportive friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Abraham was a U.S. Army veteran. Arrangements have been entrusted to: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share online condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
I am so very sorry for your loss! Love you guys
Carrie Donovan
June 28, 2021
Caprina, and family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time. Sending hugs and lots of love.
Cramer family
Friend
June 27, 2021
