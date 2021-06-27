ABRAHAM - John
Of Buffalo, NY, June 22, 2021. Proud father of Dominic E. Abraham; loving son of Theresa (Ervolina) and Guy McNully; brother of Caprina Carrick, Dominic and the late William Abraham; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many loving and supportive friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Abraham was a U.S. Army veteran. Arrangements have been entrusted to: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share online condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.