KIRISITS - John Albert
Age 92, died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Born June 12, 1928, in Buffalo, New York. He was the son of John and Mary (Fabsits) Kirisits. Mr. Kirisits lived in Buffalo and then Tonawanda, New York, for many years before moving to Austin, Texas, in 2015. He was a long-time social studies teacher at Lancaster Central High School, who enjoyed gardening and helping others. Mr. Kirisits was dedicated to his faith and had a special devotion to St. Ann and to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal. Mr. Kirisits is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia (Ehrmann) Kirisits of Austin, Texas; he was predeceased by his daughter Julie Kirisits; and his sister, Ann (Kirisits) Hudspith; he is survived by his son, Thomas Kirisits (Mary Beth) of St. Louis, Missouri; and his daughter Mary Jo Kirisits (John Lovelace) of Austin, Texas; and his five grandchildren, Emily, Hannah, and Matthew Kirisits, Abby and Jack Lovelace. Friends and family are invited to join the live stream of the Funeral Service, on the St. Austin Catholic Church website, in the Mass Broadcast window on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10 AM (CDT) at https://staustin.org/mass
. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics
at https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/legacy