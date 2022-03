ALLENBY - John F., Jr.June 1, 2021 at age 93. Beloved husband of 67 years to Elsie (nee Lehner); also survived by family and friends. John was a United States Navy Veteran and 30 year sheet metal retiree of Chevrolet, Tonawanda. No prior visitation or service will be observed. John donated his body to the UB Anatomical Gift Program. Memorials if wished may be made to SPCA of Erie County or the Alzheimer's Association