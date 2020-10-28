DALEY - John B. "Jack"
Of West Seneca, NY, October 26, 2020. Former husband of Sandra Daley (nee Hoffman); dearest father of John (Melissa), Ryan and Scott Daley; loving grandfather of Alexa, Piper, Logan, Christian, and Amber; brother of Betty Ann Daley Tavenner, Michael (Dorie) Daley and the late Patrick Daley; also survived by nieces and nephews; dear companion of Barbara Childs. Family present Thursday, 3-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Due to attendance restrictions Funeral Services will be privately held by the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., are appreciated. Mr. Daley retired as a detective captain from the West Seneca Police Dept. after 36 years of service. He served six years in the US Navy and 24 years in the US Coast Guard Reserves. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Please share online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.