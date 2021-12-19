Menu
John E. BARD
BARD - John E.
Of North Collins, passed away on December 6th, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Gloria J. (nee Terrizzi) Bard; devoted father of John (Lori) Bard Jr., Kathleen Logel, Trish (Marc) Miller and Laura (Marty) Pruchnicki; cherished "Pappy" to John Bard III, Devon, Dylon and Halley Hayden, Sarah and Hannah Kernitz, Morgan Miller, Dakota, Callie and Chase Pruchnicki; loving son of the late Charles and Mary Bard; dear brother to Mary (Larry) Stover, Diane (David) Webber, Jean (Anthony Venturoli) Bard, Thomas (Maureen) Bard, late Robert Charles Bard and late Lourene Bard. He was also survived by many other family members and friends. No prior visitation. John loved spending time with his grandkids, drawing, woodworking and auto work. A memorial picnic will be held in his honor in the Summer of 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
Many nice memories of you and the family from many years ago. God Bless!
Beverly
Friend
January 4, 2022
I Love you so much Uncle John. My heart just breaks You were like a 2nd Dad to me. Big old Teddy Bear. Gone way to soon.
Tina Parady
Family
December 20, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Please know each of you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Ginny Hearn
Friend
December 19, 2021
