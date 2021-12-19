BARD - John E.
Of North Collins, passed away on December 6th, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Gloria J. (nee Terrizzi) Bard; devoted father of John (Lori) Bard Jr., Kathleen Logel, Trish (Marc) Miller and Laura (Marty) Pruchnicki; cherished "Pappy" to John Bard III, Devon, Dylon and Halley Hayden, Sarah and Hannah Kernitz, Morgan Miller, Dakota, Callie and Chase Pruchnicki; loving son of the late Charles and Mary Bard; dear brother to Mary (Larry) Stover, Diane (David) Webber, Jean (Anthony Venturoli) Bard, Thomas (Maureen) Bard, late Robert Charles Bard and late Lourene Bard. He was also survived by many other family members and friends. No prior visitation. John loved spending time with his grandkids, drawing, woodworking and auto work. A memorial picnic will be held in his honor in the Summer of 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.