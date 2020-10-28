Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John BARTEL
BARTEL - John
Of North Tonawanda, October 23, 2020, age 92, peacefully passed away listening to "Sweet Caroline" and polkas surrounded by family. Predeceased by his wife Bernadine; survived by his children, Barry (Kristy), Roger, Karen, Mark (Leslie), Robert and Alan, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He lived a vibrant full life until the end; dancing, walking, visiting family around the country, socializing with his many friends, and sharing his unlimited supply of jokes. John was a US Navy Veteran. Visitation Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2 to 6 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., in North Tonawanda with Funeral Services following at 6 PM. Face masks required, social distancing and occupancy restrictions in place. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choosing. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wattengel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.