BARTEL - John
Of North Tonawanda, October 23, 2020, age 92, peacefully passed away listening to "Sweet Caroline" and polkas surrounded by family. Predeceased by his wife Bernadine; survived by his children, Barry (Kristy), Roger, Karen, Mark (Leslie), Robert and Alan, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He lived a vibrant full life until the end; dancing, walking, visiting family around the country, socializing with his many friends, and sharing his unlimited supply of jokes. John was a US Navy Veteran. Visitation Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2 to 6 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., in North Tonawanda with Funeral Services following at 6 PM. Face masks required, social distancing and occupancy restrictions in place. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choosing. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.