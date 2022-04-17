Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John H. BENTKOWSKI Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
BENTKOWSKI - John H., Jr.
April 14, 2022, of Buffalo, NY. Loving son of Judith (Stanley) Dylong and the late John H. Bentkowski, Sr.; dearest brother of Julie (David) Szyjka, Jerrod Bentkowski (Kelly Meier) and the late Jacqueline Janusz; stepfather of Chrissy Moch and Brandy Derasmo; also survived by five stepgrandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Friday at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 716-825-5205( between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.) from 4:00-7:00 PM where services will be held at 6:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share memories and condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.