BENTKOWSKI - John H., Jr.
April 14, 2022, of Buffalo, NY. Loving son of Judith (Stanley) Dylong and the late John H. Bentkowski, Sr.; dearest brother of Julie (David) Szyjka, Jerrod Bentkowski (Kelly Meier) and the late Jacqueline Janusz; stepfather of Chrissy Moch and Brandy Derasmo; also survived by five stepgrandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Friday at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 716-825-5205( between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.) from 4:00-7:00 PM where services will be held at 6:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share memories and condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.