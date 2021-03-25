Menu
Buffalo News
John S. BLOCHO
FUNERAL HOME
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
1820 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
BLOCHO - John S.
March 23, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Alice M. (nee Pijanowski); loving father of Linda (Patrick) Herrmann, Marcia (Ignatius) Bertola, Stephen (Lynn) Blocho, Geri (Brian) Zirnheld and Darlene (Thomas) Chilelli; also survived by two sisters; two brothers; 13 grandchildren 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, 9:00 AM-11:30 AM, at LOOMIS OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 1820 Seneca St., where Prayers will be said at 11:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Teresa's Church at 12 Noon. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to St. Teresa's Church.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
1820 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY
Mar
26
Prayer Service
11:30a.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
1820 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Teresa's Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies to you and your family Geri.
Michael Abrams
Other
July 4, 2021
Deepest condolences to you Geri and your family. Prayers to you.
Harriet Oliver
Coworker
March 26, 2021
I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to Geri and her entire family. May John's soul have eternal joy and peace.
Paul Wisniewski
March 26, 2021
