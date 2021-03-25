BLOCHO - John S.

March 23, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Alice M. (nee Pijanowski); loving father of Linda (Patrick) Herrmann, Marcia (Ignatius) Bertola, Stephen (Lynn) Blocho, Geri (Brian) Zirnheld and Darlene (Thomas) Chilelli; also survived by two sisters; two brothers; 13 grandchildren 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, 9:00 AM-11:30 AM, at LOOMIS OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 1820 Seneca St., where Prayers will be said at 11:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Teresa's Church at 12 Noon. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to St. Teresa's Church.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.