BONDI - John D.

Age 65, December 28, 2021, passed away after a brief illness. Son of the late John and Rose (Gullo) Bondi; father of John Jason (Nanette); grandfather of Cambria, Aiden and Cali; brother of Karima (Greg), David and Joseph; also survived by an extended family and many friends. In his memory, the family requests that you share a story, tell a joke, put a smile on another's face, as John so often did.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 8, 2022.