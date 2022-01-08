BONDI - John D. Age 65, December 28, 2021, passed away after a brief illness. Son of the late John and Rose (Gullo) Bondi; father of John Jason (Nanette); grandfather of Cambria, Aiden and Cali; brother of Karima (Greg), David and Joseph; also survived by an extended family and many friends. In his memory, the family requests that you share a story, tell a joke, put a smile on another's face, as John so often did.
..went to the same HS..so sorry for your loss..RIP. John....you were a great guy!
Mozdzier Anita
Friend
January 16, 2022
No words can describe how sorry I am for your loss. I will miss his wit and sense of humor, especially our 5 minute phone calls that were always 1 to 2 hours.
Paul Villalobos
Friend
January 11, 2022
Jay. Im beyond sorry to hear this.. my thoughts are with you and the family.. im gonna miss his "lengthy" phone calls and his wit..
Donna perry
January 8, 2022
Karima, Greg & family, we are very saddened by the loss of your brother John. Although it has been many years since I´ve seen John, I do remember his upbeat personality, which he inherited from your Mom & Dad.
With Sympathy, Sal & Maryann
Sal & Maryann Gullo
Family
January 8, 2022
My sincere thoughts and prayers to the family
Debbie Graham
January 8, 2022
Karima and family. I´m saddened by the news of John´s passing. May your strong faith and joyful memories guide you through the days ahead.