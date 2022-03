Bordonaro, John S. - August 15, 1929 - March 17,1992. It is hard to believe that it's already been 30 years since you have passed. But as you once said, "I'm never really gone unless you stop thinking about me." We will never stop thinking about you or missing you, Papa.

Your loving wife, children,

grandchildren and great-grandchildren







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.