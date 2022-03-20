Menu
John N. "Joe" BRAUNSCHEIDEL
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
BRAUNSCHEIDEL - John N. "Joe"
March 18, 2022. Beloved husband of Elaine G. Braunscheidel (nee Cuddihy);
loving father of Sandra (Terence) Zirnheld and Susan Andreychuk; cherished grandfather of Alyssa Zirnheld, Taylor, Caci and Brooke Andreychuk; dear brother of the late Joan Fruehauf; devoted son of the late Norbert and Edith Braunscheidel. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 3-7 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock in Infant of Prague Church, please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Mar
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Infant of Prague Church
NY
Joe was my mentor during my apprenticeship at Ford great man.
Kirk Williams
Work
March 23, 2022
Sorry to hear this. Joe was a very nice man. I will miss him.
Al Carter
Work
March 23, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
March 22, 2022
I would like to offer my Prayers to a old friend from our school days. It has been a long time since had seen John, How ever you never for get old friends, GOD BLESS & REST IN PEACE.
William J. Brainard
Friend
March 20, 2022
We offer our Sympathy to Family as John was so great a classmate of mine. May he rest in peace. Lou Winter & Wife Ruth.
Louis Winter, Ruth Sommers
School
March 20, 2022
My dad, Norman, and I are very sorry to hear about Mr. B´s passing. He was a wonderful person and he will be missed. I loved that I got to still see him even here in Florida. Sometimes planned, and sometimes we just ran into each other like in this picture several years ago!
Cytina Chandler (Betcher)
March 20, 2022
