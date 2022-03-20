BRAUNSCHEIDEL - John N. "Joe"
March 18, 2022. Beloved husband of Elaine G. Braunscheidel (nee Cuddihy);
loving father of Sandra (Terence) Zirnheld and Susan Andreychuk; cherished grandfather of Alyssa Zirnheld, Taylor, Caci and Brooke Andreychuk; dear brother of the late Joan Fruehauf; devoted son of the late Norbert and Edith Braunscheidel. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 3-7 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock in Infant of Prague Church, please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.