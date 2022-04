BUERK - Rev. John A.

A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main Street, Buffalo, NY, 14209 on Saturday, September 25th, at 11am. Pastor Buerk passed away on July 29, 2020 and due to the pandemic, funeral services in 2020 were held for family only. This service is our opportunity to celebrate Pastor Buerk's life, together as a community. Masks are currently being worn at all services.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.