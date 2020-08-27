Menu
John BUSALACHI
BUSALACHI - John
Of Buffalo, NY, passed away on August 22, 2020, after a long battle with Kidney failure. Beloved husband of Marcia (Oddo) Busalachi; dear father of Karrie (Joseph) Shields and the late Michael (Ann Saltarelli) Busalachi; loving grandfather of John, Kaylee and Michael Busalachi and Stephanie Saltarelli; great-grandfather of Bella, Carmine, Giovani, Raelynn and Riley; brother of Frances Reed. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Mass Saturday, August 29, at 11 AM, in St. Teresa's Church (no prior visitations). Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.
