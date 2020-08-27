BUSALACHI - John
Of Buffalo, NY, passed away on August 22, 2020, after a long battle with Kidney failure. Beloved husband of Marcia (Oddo) Busalachi; dear father of Karrie (Joseph) Shields and the late Michael (Ann Saltarelli) Busalachi; loving grandfather of John, Kaylee and Michael Busalachi and Stephanie Saltarelli; great-grandfather of Bella, Carmine, Giovani, Raelynn and Riley; brother of Frances Reed. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Mass Saturday, August 29, at 11 AM, in St. Teresa's Church (no prior visitations). Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.