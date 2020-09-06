Menu
John C. BROWN
BROWN - John C.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, August 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Janice (Niesen); loving father of Michael Brown and Laura (Tom) Allen; dearest grandfather of Tyler John and Leah Allen; brother of Roger (Rose) Brown, Dianne Brown, Judy (Frank) Varga and the late Donald (late Barbara) Brown and Joanne (Bob) Cortright; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held privately with the family. John was a graduate of the Seneca Vocational School, a 32nd degree mason of Fellowship Lodge #1175 and a retiree from General Motors/American Axle. After retirement, John worked part time at Disney World. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
