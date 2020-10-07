BULLOCK - John C. Jr. "Jack"
94, of Lewiston, NY, died on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Elderwood Skilled Nursing Facility in Wheatfield, NY. Mr. Bullock was born in Niagara Falls, Ontario in 1925 to the late John and Alice (Biggar) Bullock. He moved to the LaSalle area of Niagara Falls, NY, with his family in 1937 where he lived until moving to Lewiston, NY, in 1973. Jack graduated from LaSalle High School in 1943, graduating 4th in his class. He then attended Michigan State University and completed one year before entering the Navy in June 1944. During his basic training at Great Lakes Naval Training Center north of Chicago he received US citizenship. Jack was honorably discharged from the Navy in June of 1946. He returned to Michigan State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He then attended Northwestern University where he graduated with a Masters of Science degree in Civil Engineering. On October 13, 1951, Jack married Dorothy Jacobi of Niagara Falls, NY. They were married for 62 years until her passing in 2014. Jack was employed 39 years with Scrufari Construction Co. as a licensed Professional Engineer, including his last 28 years there as Vice President. He was active with the Building Industry Employers Association of Niagara County, serving as its president in 1973. He was also active with the Niagara Genesee District Council of Carpenters from its inception to his retirement. He was a member of the New York State Society of Professional Engineers and was president of the Niagara County Chapter in 1965. After his retirement from Scrufari, Jack worked with Sicoli & Massaro Construction, and served as a construction arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association. Jack enjoyed gardening, woodworking, travel, tennis and golf. Mr. Bullock is survived by his four children, Russell (Robin) J. Bullock, of Fairport, NY, Nancy (Craig) C. Starr, of Glenolden, PA, Mark (Gloria) A. Bullock, of Niagara Falls, NY, and Beverly (Edward) M. Goldschmidt, of Westfield, NJ; seven grandchildren, Erin Bullock, Jonathan Bullock, Jennifer Fiddler, Jeffrey Bullock, Matthew Starr, Alex Goldschmidt, and Sophia Goldschmidt; and three great-grandchildren, Haley and Harper Fiddler, and Wendy Bullock. He was predeceased by his brother Jim Bullock and sister Jean Thompson. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES INC. Lewiston, NY. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com
for online condolences.
.
