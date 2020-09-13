CHENEY - John C.
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest September 10, 2020, at age 75. Beloved brother, step-father, and grandfather. Lifelong outdoors-man and Adirondack 46er. SNCC volunteer registering black voters, North Carolina, 1963; Peace Corps volunteer, Ecuador, 1968; Flight Engineer, US Army, Vietnam, 1970-71, awarded Cross of Gallantry with Palm. Bachelors Degree in History and Anthropology; Masters Degree in Biology and Botany; MBA Doctorate of Biochemistry. Retired USPS Postal Clerk. Predeceased by parents Lee and Jane Cheney and step-mother Margaret Evans Cheney; survived by siblings Susan (David Arbeit) Cheney, Melissa (Art) Vercillo, and Michael (Linda) Cheney; former partners Marjorie Norris and Gail Bier; step-children Marie (late Joseph Baxter) Norris-Baxter and Mark (Michelle) Norris; grandchildren Mark and Evelyn Baxter, Jane and Ivy Norris; many nieces, nephews, and devoted care givers. Funeral Services will be held privately. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adirondack Mountain Club at adk.org
are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.