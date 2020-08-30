Dorociak - John C.

Age 74, August 27, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Sloan) Dorociak; devoted father of Jeff (Renee); loving brother-in-law of Michael Sloan; cherished uncle of Samantha Sloan; also survived by his best fur friend, Miles. In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE

MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224.







Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.