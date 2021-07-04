CALDARELLA - John David "Johnnie C."
Of East Aurora, NY, entered into rest on June 22, 2021. Beloved companion of Kathy Hall-Zientek; loving father of Shana (Lance Kuras) Caldarella, Nicole Kane (Glenn), and Stacie Bookhagen (Mark); adored grandpa of Ashleigh, Shaun, Geoffrey, Marshal (MJ), Andrew, Jane, and Clara; dear brother of David (Kathy) and Carrol Andres (Bob). John was an avid Bills fan, loved riding motorcycles, listening to live music, the gym, dining with friends and spending time at home with "his girls," Kathy and dog, Cena. He loved his career as a salesman for Southside Trailer Service, Inc. A private Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant as well as a motorcycle ride on Sunday, July 11, 2021 and an ultimate event at Alibi Bar and Grill, Hamburg, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delaware Avenue Baptist Church in John's memory. No prior visitation. Arrangements were entrusted to the: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.