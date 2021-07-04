Menu
John David "Johnnie C." CALDARELLA
Hutchinson Central Technical High School
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
CALDARELLA - John David "Johnnie C."
Of East Aurora, NY, entered into rest on June 22, 2021. Beloved companion of Kathy Hall-Zientek; loving father of Shana (Lance Kuras) Caldarella, Nicole Kane (Glenn), and Stacie Bookhagen (Mark); adored grandpa of Ashleigh, Shaun, Geoffrey, Marshal (MJ), Andrew, Jane, and Clara; dear brother of David (Kathy) and Carrol Andres (Bob). John was an avid Bills fan, loved riding motorcycles, listening to live music, the gym, dining with friends and spending time at home with "his girls," Kathy and dog, Cena. He loved his career as a salesman for Southside Trailer Service, Inc. A private Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant as well as a motorcycle ride on Sunday, July 11, 2021 and an ultimate event at Alibi Bar and Grill, Hamburg, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delaware Avenue Baptist Church in John's memory. No prior visitation. Arrangements were entrusted to the: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Celebration of Life
Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant
NY
Erie County Cremation Service
Condolences to your family. Rest in peace John.
walt ridley
School
July 4, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Tim McGuire
Work
July 4, 2021
Rest in peace John. You meant a lot to many people. Prayers to your family and loved ones.
Louis Croce
Work
July 4, 2021
I have some great memories with you John. Shooting together at the hamburg Gun Club, shooting banquets, and my favorite...going to crystal beach on my boat for a great day! I will miss you my friend
Michael Gusek
Other
July 4, 2021
