Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John J. CAMPANELLA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
CAMPANELLA - John Joseph
Of Kenmore, age 46, entered into rest suddenly January 5, 2022. Beloved husband of Jennifer (nee O'Rielly); devoted father of Valentina Campanella; loving son of Mario and Kathleen (nee Keating) Campanella; wonderful brother of Charles Campanella, Carol (Jason) Doverspike and Mario (Justine) Campanella; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews; adored nephew to many aunts and uncles; he loved his dog, Chopper. He was a proud member of the Local 210 for over 20 years. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Sunday (January 9), from 1-4 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning at 11 o'clock at the Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota St., Buffalo, NY. (Please assemble at church.) Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jan
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
85 Dakota St., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joseph and Rachel Puccio
January 10, 2022
Always happy to see John! We always had lots of laughs together! He was a great man and will be very missed, Rest In Peace John !
Joseph Vanevery & Family
Family
January 10, 2022
Dear Mario and Campanella family.....I am so sorry for your loss....I know of course you bought my dad's house in 82. Though you would like to know I lost most my family also. Dad 2005, mom, 2006, and my sister, 2007. Only ones living are my brother and me. My dad got Alzheimers towards the end. I stayed with him for two years and my mom in Ellicottville to help out. Living at Brothers Senior Apartments now. 716 580 0794. Take care and stay safe during these unusual times. My phone is: 716 580 0794.
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
Friend
January 8, 2022
I wish to send my sincerest condolences on John's passing. I always enjoyed seeing him at Catherine and Jimi's events. May he rest in peace. He will be missed.
Becky Chapman (Tutko)
January 8, 2022
There have not been to many Men that I have known that I can say I Loved, Giovanni I Loved You Buddy I will think about the laughs we had for rest my life, You had a Heart made of Gold you will be missed . My condolences to the family
Ray Hernandez
Friend
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results