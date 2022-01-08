Dear Mario and Campanella family.....I am so sorry for your loss....I know of course you bought my dad's house in 82. Though you would like to know I lost most my family also. Dad 2005, mom, 2006, and my sister, 2007. Only ones living are my brother and me. My dad got Alzheimers towards the end. I stayed with him for two years and my mom in Ellicottville to help out. Living at Brothers Senior Apartments now. 716 580 0794. Take care and stay safe during these unusual times. My phone is: 716 580 0794.

RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III Friend January 8, 2022