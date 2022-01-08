CAMPANELLA - John Joseph
Of Kenmore, age 46, entered into rest suddenly January 5, 2022. Beloved husband of Jennifer (nee O'Rielly); devoted father of Valentina Campanella; loving son of Mario and Kathleen (nee Keating) Campanella; wonderful brother of Charles Campanella, Carol (Jason) Doverspike and Mario (Justine) Campanella; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews; adored nephew to many aunts and uncles; he loved his dog, Chopper. He was a proud member of the Local 210 for over 20 years. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Sunday (January 9), from 1-4 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning at 11 o'clock at the Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota St., Buffalo, NY. (Please assemble at church.) Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 8, 2022.