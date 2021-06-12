Menu
John F. CAREY
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
CAREY - John F.
Passed away on June 9th, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Kavan); father of John F. Jr., Jennifer (Chris) Kresconko and William Carey; father-in-law of Kimberly Becker and Jessica Avery; grandfather of Connor, Quinn, Riley and Billie; son of the late John and Marjorie (Leary) Carey; brother of Jeanne (James) Joseph, Patricia (William) Gascoyne, Margaret "Gayle" (Robert) Balko, Joan (Tim) Hoar, Sheila (Paul) Hammond, Michael (Beth) Carey and the late Timothy Carey and late Susan Carey-Metzger; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, at 10 AM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. Friends may call Sunday, from 3-7 PM. Mr. Carey served in the Vietnam War and retired from the U.S. Army National Guard as a Sergeant. Online condolences shared at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy goes out to the entire Carey family. Although I've lost touch over the years & now live in Florida, I still remember the great times and tons of laughs we all had. And his dad was instrumental in getting me hired at the gas company which led to long career. I will keep him in my thoughts and prayers.
Bob Daniels
June 13, 2021
