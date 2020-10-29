CARNEY - John
October 27, 2020. Husband of the late Maureen (Queally) Carney; father of Bernadette (Matt) Szydlowski, Rita (Kevin) Carey, Eugene (Nancy), Brendan (Mary) and Sean (Cindy) Carney; grandfather of Bridget (Dave) Brookman, Clare (Jonathan) Odom, Michael, William, Michael, Ryan, Mary, Katie, Kelly, Anna and Paul (Lynn) Frontera; great-grandfather of Jane, Alice, Joanna, Levi and Bailey; brother of the late James (Peggy), Martin (Mary Phil), Denis (Bridget), Michael, Mary and Paddy (Joan) Carney. Friends may call Friday from 4-8 PM at the THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St., 825-4454. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday morning at St. Teresa's Church at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Mask and social distancing will be required. www.THMcCarthyFH.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.