John B. CHIRAYATH
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
CHIRAYATH - John B.
February 28, 2021 at age 83, beloved husband of 57 years to the late Geraldine F. (nee Pierce) Chirayath; devoted father of Paul Chirayath, Anne (Charles) Lear, Molly (Daniel) Krakosky, Mary (George) Handley, James Chirayath, Thomas (Karen) Chirayath, Teresa (Derek) King and Sara Chirayath; cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; dear brother of Verghese, Ashok, Sahadev and the late Pratap; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Due to pandemic restrictions, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit John's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP
Denise Moesch
March 7, 2021
