COLE - John E.
June 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Paula M. (nee Wetter) Cole; loving father of Kimberly (Charles) Lauller, Kristin (Keith) Trimmer, Chelsea Cole, and Kayleigh (Michael) Buziak; stepfather of Angela Ribeiro; devoted grandfather of ten; dear brother of Lynnae (Anthony) Giordano; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. The Funeral Service will be private. Please share condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.