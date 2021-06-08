Menu
John COLE
COLE - John E.
June 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Paula M. (nee Wetter) Cole; loving father of Kimberly (Charles) Lauller, Kristin (Keith) Trimmer, Chelsea Cole, and Kayleigh (Michael) Buziak; stepfather of Angela Ribeiro; devoted grandfather of ten; dear brother of Lynnae (Anthony) Giordano; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. The Funeral Service will be private. Please share condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Jun
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to see you go cousin RIP
David Halstead
Family
June 30, 2021
John was a great guy who would always cheer up the room. He had many obstacles in life, but pushed on through. He will truly be missed.
Joseph pullaro
Friend
June 9, 2021
Kristin Trimmer
Family
June 8, 2021
Kristin Trimmer
Family
June 8, 2021
Kristin Trimmer
Family
June 8, 2021
Kristin Trimmer
Family
June 8, 2021
Kristin Trimmer
Family
June 8, 2021
Kristin Trimmer
Family
June 8, 2021
Kristin Trimmer
Family
June 8, 2021
Kristin Trimmer
Family
June 8, 2021
Kristin Trimmer
Family
June 8, 2021
Kristin Trimmer
Family
June 8, 2021
Kristin Trimmer
Family
June 8, 2021
Dad As we hustle and bustle to try and make sure everything is in order to give you the service you deserve I can hear you in the back of my head saying - don´t worry don´t fuss Kris - all I want is to see my girls and the kids. Whether it be a Cheer for Carly - Field Hockey for Grace - Soccer for Lucas you were always there. Trips to the zoo, Erie county fair, the pumpkin patch and the bowling alley were always a must with Papa John. I will never take for granted all the special memories we have from almost 20 years of fun and laughs with you Papa I can´t imagine ever feeling whole again without you here with me. Until we meet again. Love you always and Forever - Kristoni
Kristin Trimmer
Family
June 8, 2021
Larissa, Sarah, & Dana
June 8, 2021
Just heard the sad news of John´s passing... I thought I share a photo of John from happier times. He was my road buddy & even though we lost touch through the years we had some awesome memories! RIP John! "Go rest high on that mountain. Son, your work on earth is done."
Steve Nider
Friend
June 8, 2021
With my deepest sympathy on John's passing ..both he and Paula were great neighbors...he will be truly missed God bless the entire family at this difficult time ... Mary Pietrzak
Mary Pietrzak
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results