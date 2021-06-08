Dad As we hustle and bustle to try and make sure everything is in order to give you the service you deserve I can hear you in the back of my head saying - don´t worry don´t fuss Kris - all I want is to see my girls and the kids. Whether it be a Cheer for Carly - Field Hockey for Grace - Soccer for Lucas you were always there. Trips to the zoo, Erie county fair, the pumpkin patch and the bowling alley were always a must with Papa John. I will never take for granted all the special memories we have from almost 20 years of fun and laughs with you Papa I can´t imagine ever feeling whole again without you here with me. Until we meet again. Love you always and Forever - Kristoni

Kristin Trimmer Family June 8, 2021