COLLING - John F.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest December 25, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to Ida Colling (nee Rastelli); devoted father of Michael (Diane) Colling and Karen (David) Rigan; adored grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Jacob and Lillian Colling; predeceased by many dear brothers and sisters; he is survived by many dear nieces and nephews. John served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a longtime member of the PVT. LEONARD POST JR. VFW 6251. Friends and relatives may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Sunday, June 13, 1-4 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated with Military Honors at 3:45 PM. Flowers politely declined. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.