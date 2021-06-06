Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John F. COLLING
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
COLLING - John F.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest December 25, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to Ida Colling (nee Rastelli); devoted father of Michael (Diane) Colling and Karen (David) Rigan; adored grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Jacob and Lillian Colling; predeceased by many dear brothers and sisters; he is survived by many dear nieces and nephews. John served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a longtime member of the PVT. LEONARD POST JR. VFW 6251. Friends and relatives may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Sunday, June 13, 1-4 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated with Military Honors at 3:45 PM. Flowers politely declined. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jun
13
Funeral service
3:45p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.