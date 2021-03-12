Menu
John J. "JC" "POPS" CONNOLLY
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
CONNOLLY - John J. "JC" "Pops"
Passed away March 10, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Moore); dear father of Karyn (John) Godsoe, John Brian (Kristin) Connolly, Jeremy (Karen) Connolly, Courtney Karl, Charles Karl, Michael Atler and Patrick (Jodi) Atler; loving grandfather of 21 grandchildren; brother of Lana (Robert) McCarroll, Colleen (Joseph) Mure and the late Gerard (Cheryl) Connolly; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday from 4-8 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. John was a retired Branch 3 Letter Carrier, founder of the Cryptkickers Hockey Team, proud Steeler Class of 1968 and never had a losing season in softball. Please share online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
J.C. - RIP Joan and I will miss seeing you on all future WNY Visits. You are gone from our sight, but never from our hearts and memory. Really glad we got re-acquainted at Ralph Palante´s Barber Shop while you were on your Mail Carrier Delivery Route in July, 1996, when fate brought us together again. Also at all of the Beer Calls, Fund Raisers and LHS Steeler Reunions over the years. Kathy, we are thinking of and praying for you and your Family during these difficult times. Wish you much healing, peace and the feeling that you are surrounded by a lot of love. We are so sorry for your loss. John brought so much joy to everyone around him.
Jim and Joan Litwin
March 16, 2021
JB, Jeremy & Karyn. I'm very sorry about your dad. Try to always remember the good times!!!!
Jack Conrad
March 14, 2021
Kathy my deepest sympathy. May he RIP.
Diana Monaco
March 14, 2021
Deepest Sympathies to the Connolly family. RIP JC
Drew Eszak
March 13, 2021
REST IN PEACE MY FRIEND!!
john fowler
March 13, 2021
JC ...I will miss your incredible bear hugs, Your friendship , your wisdom, and your guidance with union matters. My deepest sympathy to you Kathy, and all your family. JC is one of a kind and will be deeply missed. He will be in my thoughts often, but especially on the 4th of July.
Kathryn Massey
March 13, 2021
One year, John was the playground watch , on the Cleveland and South park playground, I think it was the early 70's and I was around 14 year old. I remember this because he was so full of life and fun to have around. We would have tennis matches all day, one day John and I held the court all day no one beat us. I never saw John again after that summer, but I have remembered him my whole life. My condolences to his family.
Mike Connors
March 13, 2021
Kathy, Colleen, and family, our deepest sympathies. In our prayers.
Tony and Vicki Selvaggio
March 12, 2021
The world will miss you J.C. but let your memories sustain your loving wife Kathy, all your children, and grandchildren, as well as all of the people whose lives you touched and improved.
DEBRA SCHULTE
March 12, 2021
Many happy memories. Rest In Peace, John.
John Neill
March 12, 2021
The Walton's
March 12, 2021
Karyn and family - so very sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers to you all .
Kathy Heseltine
March 12, 2021
Dear Karyn and Connolly Family: Please accept my deepest sympathies and sincere condolences on the loss of your Dad. Please know that you will all remain in my thoughts and prayers in these most difficult days ahead.
Karen McKeague
March 12, 2021
COLLEEN AND THE CONNOLLY FAMILY, MY DEEPEST SYMPATHIES ON THE PASSING OF JOHN. HE WAS A GREAT PERSON AND WILL BE GREATLY MISSED
KEN THOMAS
March 12, 2021
Sympathies and prayers for your family. JC, you will be missed.
Judy Pukalo
March 12, 2021
