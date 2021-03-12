J.C. - RIP Joan and I will miss seeing you on all future WNY Visits. You are gone from our sight, but never from our hearts and memory. Really glad we got re-acquainted at Ralph Palante´s Barber Shop while you were on your Mail Carrier Delivery Route in July, 1996, when fate brought us together again. Also at all of the Beer Calls, Fund Raisers and LHS Steeler Reunions over the years. Kathy, we are thinking of and praying for you and your Family during these difficult times. Wish you much healing, peace and the feeling that you are surrounded by a lot of love. We are so sorry for your loss. John brought so much joy to everyone around him.

Jim and Joan Litwin March 16, 2021