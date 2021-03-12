CONNOLLY - John J. "JC" "Pops"
Passed away March 10, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Moore); dear father of Karyn (John) Godsoe, John Brian (Kristin) Connolly, Jeremy (Karen) Connolly, Courtney Karl, Charles Karl, Michael Atler and Patrick (Jodi) Atler; loving grandfather of 21 grandchildren; brother of Lana (Robert) McCarroll, Colleen (Joseph) Mure and the late Gerard (Cheryl) Connolly; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday from 4-8 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. John was a retired Branch 3 Letter Carrier, founder of the Cryptkickers Hockey Team, proud Steeler Class of 1968 and never had a losing season in softball. Please share online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 12, 2021.