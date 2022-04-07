CRONIN - John J. "Jack"

April 6, 2022, born in Troy, New York. Beloved husband of 46 years to Valerie (nee Wiech) Cronin; loving father of Patrick (Kate) Cronin and Kristin (John) Ruffner; cherished grandpa of Brooke and Claire Ruffner; dear brother of Paula (late Charles "Bud") Coleman; survived by nieces, nephews and friends. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude the Apostle, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, 14120 on Saturday, April 9th, at 11:30 AM. Jack was a graduate of Saint Bonaventure University which led to a career in banking. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Arrangements by the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 716-692-0271.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.