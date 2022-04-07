Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John J. "Jack" CRONIN
FUNERAL HOME
Saber Funeral Home
549 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Apr, 9 2022
11:30a.m.
St. Jude the Apostle
Send Flowers
CRONIN - John J. "Jack"
April 6, 2022, born in Troy, New York. Beloved husband of 46 years to Valerie (nee Wiech) Cronin; loving father of Patrick (Kate) Cronin and Kristin (John) Ruffner; cherished grandpa of Brooke and Claire Ruffner; dear brother of Paula (late Charles "Bud") Coleman; survived by nieces, nephews and friends. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude the Apostle, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, 14120 on Saturday, April 9th, at 11:30 AM. Jack was a graduate of Saint Bonaventure University which led to a career in banking. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Arrangements by the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 716-692-0271.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Jude the Apostle
800 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Saber Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Marianne and Abbas Abdul-Rahman
Family
April 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results