CROOKS - John B. "Jack"

Of Franklinville, NY, formerly of South Buffalo, passed away surrounded by family on December 28th, 2021 at his home. Loving husband of Madonna (Downs) Crooks, beloved father of Julie (Moe), Jeffrey (Rachael). Adored Papa of Trent and Tucker. Loving son of the late Patricia nee (Marion) Crooks. Survived by his brother and best friend William (Kim) Crooks and four other siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was a retired Corrections Officer from Attica State Prison. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on January 16th, 2022 at the VFW Post 9487 in Franklinville, located at 2460 Rushford Road, Franklinville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of NY or University of Buffalo - Anatomical Gift Program.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.