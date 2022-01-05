Menu
John B. "Jack" CROOKS
CROOKS - John B. "Jack"
Of Franklinville, NY, formerly of South Buffalo, passed away surrounded by family on December 28th, 2021 at his home. Loving husband of Madonna (Downs) Crooks, beloved father of Julie (Moe), Jeffrey (Rachael). Adored Papa of Trent and Tucker. Loving son of the late Patricia nee (Marion) Crooks. Survived by his brother and best friend William (Kim) Crooks and four other siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was a retired Corrections Officer from Attica State Prison. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on January 16th, 2022 at the VFW Post 9487 in Franklinville, located at 2460 Rushford Road, Franklinville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of NY or University of Buffalo - Anatomical Gift Program.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Celebration of Life
VFW Post 9487
2460 Rushford Road, Franklinville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
My Condolences to the Family, Jack was a Good Guy and Correction Officer. RIP God Bless All.
Rick Harcrow
Work
January 5, 2022
Our condolences the Sandor family
BILL Sandor
January 5, 2022
RIP Jack, we will meet on the other side LOVE YA CUZ
Timothy s Manning
Family
January 5, 2022
