CUCINOTTA - John C.
John passed peacefully on September 3, 2021. He was born on May 24, 1932 in Mt. Morris, NY, to the late Marco and Josephine (Sciortino) Cucinotta. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Catherine, Rose, Joseph, Anthony, Peter, Michael, Jr., Frank, Delores, and Francis "Willy." Survived by his children, Michael (Mary Beth) Cucinotta of Buffalo and Kelly (Mark) Monteleone of Livonia; grandchildren, Marco, Daniel, and Loretta Cucinotta and Cara and Nina Monteleone; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Early in his career, John was a dedicated teacher at Attica, Livonia and Mt. Morris. In his later years, he was an operating engineer with the Local 832 Union of Operating Engineers. Upon his retirement, he spent winters in St. Petersburg, Florida. No prior calling hours will be held. John's Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am, on Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 46 Stanley Street, Mt. Morris, NY. Burial to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Mt. Morris. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his extended church family at St. Matthew Church Men's Club, PO Box 77, Livonia, NY 14487, or to the Mt. Morris Fire Department, 119 N. Main Street, Mt. Morris, NY 14510. To send a condolence or share a memory please visit: www.doughertyfuneralhomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.