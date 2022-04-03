Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John E. DAVIDSON
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
DAVIDSON - John E.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on April 1, 2022. Beloved husband of Carmela (nee Ferrara) Davidson; devoted father of John (Kristin) Davidson, Jr., Russell (Leslie) Davidson, Jeff Davidson, Chrissy (Rich) Davidson Zee and the late Moriah Davidson; cherished Pa of Sarah, Natalie, Charlotte, Duncan, Ewan, Ezra, Aksel and the late Ian; dear brother of Skip (Betty) Davidson, Gary Davidson, Debbie (Robert) Fleming and Ronald Davidson; loved by nieces, nephews, and a large extended family from the ballpark, arena and stadium. John was a US Army veteran. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Monday and Tuesday from 3-7 PM, where prayers will be held Wednesday morning at 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church,1345 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca on Wednesday at 11:30 AM. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.