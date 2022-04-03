DAVIDSON - John E.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on April 1, 2022. Beloved husband of Carmela (nee Ferrara) Davidson; devoted father of John (Kristin) Davidson, Jr., Russell (Leslie) Davidson, Jeff Davidson, Chrissy (Rich) Davidson Zee and the late Moriah Davidson; cherished Pa of Sarah, Natalie, Charlotte, Duncan, Ewan, Ezra, Aksel and the late Ian; dear brother of Skip (Betty) Davidson, Gary Davidson, Debbie (Robert) Fleming and Ronald Davidson; loved by nieces, nephews, and a large extended family from the ballpark, arena and stadium. John was a US Army veteran. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Monday and Tuesday from 3-7 PM, where prayers will be held Wednesday morning at 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church,1345 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca on Wednesday at 11:30 AM. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
