DAY - John F.
Age 55, of Greenfield, MA, passed away on September 19, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Jean Alexander (Richard Masin); his father, David Day (Linda); his brother Jeff Day (Jeanne) and his stepbrother Tony Puckhaber (Sherry Taylor). John is also survived by a niece and several nephews. John was a nurse in the Springfield, VT Hospital's Mental Health Unit at Bellows Falls. He will be missed by many friends and colleagues. Donations may be made in John's memory to the American Diabetes Association
. Condolences can be expressed on Legacy.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.