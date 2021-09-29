Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John F. DAY
FUNERAL HOME
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA
DAY - John F.
Age 55, of Greenfield, MA, passed away on September 19, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Jean Alexander (Richard Masin); his father, David Day (Linda); his brother Jeff Day (Jeanne) and his stepbrother Tony Puckhaber (Sherry Taylor). John is also survived by a niece and several nephews. John was a nurse in the Springfield, VT Hospital's Mental Health Unit at Bellows Falls. He will be missed by many friends and colleagues. Donations may be made in John's memory to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences can be expressed on Legacy.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ahearn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
20 Entries
I recently was told of the news. We were classmates at Hopkins Academy. I was shocked of his passing. Nice Guy ! Life is too short. He will be sorely missed. My Condolences to the family. Jeff Wiater
Jeff Wiater Class of '84
School
October 2, 2021
I was saddened to hear of John´s death. He was a good friend , and will be sorely missed. I am so sorry for your loss.
Gina Chase
Friend
September 27, 2021
Condolences to all for having lost John. May peace be with you.
Mike Kroll
September 27, 2021
John and I have been friends for 26 years. We worked together at the start and kept in touch through the years sharing each other's company on a regular basis. He is great to talk to and hang out with. The last time I saw John was not much more than a month ago. We shared a meal and conversation. He got to play with my two Chihuahuas (John is a big time animal lover). Seeing his obituary in the paper this morning startled and deeply saddened me. How quickly John left us. My sincere condolences to his family and relatives. I´ll see you down the road dear friend.
Dale Samoker
Friend
September 25, 2021
John was a classmate and friend from jr/high school years. It was a treat to reconnect with him through FB after so many years. He and I connected over our love of Shelties. My school memories include many conversations on the bus to school where his knowledge of so many things far surpassed mine. I also have many fun memories from being in band together, which was a mainstay at Hopkins. Many of us played instruments, but John was an accomplished trumpet player. My deepest sympathies to John's parents, brother Jeff and family, and close friends. He is gone far too soon, but I take some solace that he is no longer in pain.
Christine Monopoli Shea
September 25, 2021
John you will be greatly missed. I often think of the time we spent together at Christmas in Buffalo with your dad and Linda. You and I both loved all the homemade Christmas cookies Linda made and we would argue who would get the last one of each kind! I know that you are at peace and that you are one of God´s angels watching over us.
Jeanne Day
September 24, 2021
John, You were a bight light that burned to hot and left us too soon. Your entire family will miss you: Dad, Linda, Mom, Rich, Me, Jeanne, Matthew and Jackie. I hope that you are now at peace! Love you and miss you my Brother!
Jeff Day
Family
September 24, 2021
Diane
Other
September 24, 2021
Diane
Other
September 24, 2021
Diane
Other
September 24, 2021
Diane
Other
September 24, 2021
You are with Arkady now.
Diane
Other
September 24, 2021
Diane West Shriver
Other
September 24, 2021
Diane West Shriver
Other
September 24, 2021
Diane West Shriver
Other
September 24, 2021
Diane West Shriver
Other
September 24, 2021
John had a strong love of animals, especially the shelties we shared. Hoping that Pepper, Arkady, Bishop, Golly are with him now. David, Linda, Jean, and Jeff, I am so, so sorry for your loss. John once told me he thought that weddings and anniversarys were made for women and that Thanksgiving was made for men. John, wherever you are I hope every day is Thanksgiving. Give the pups a kiss for me. ~Diane
Diane West Shriver
Other
September 24, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about John's passing. My thoughts are with you all.
Linda Hoer
September 24, 2021
I haven't seen John since our school days, but have such fond memories of playing various bands with him and our exploits running around Hopkins. He was a nice guy and will be missed by many. My sincerest condolences to John's parents and his brother Jeff. Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Joe Swartz
September 23, 2021
I want to offer my condolences to John's family, friends, and coworkers. A sensitive and empathetic friend and a good conversationalist, John will be missed by me and I am sure many others.
Barry Aloisi
Friend
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 20 of 20 results