John was a classmate and friend from jr/high school years. It was a treat to reconnect with him through FB after so many years. He and I connected over our love of Shelties. My school memories include many conversations on the bus to school where his knowledge of so many things far surpassed mine. I also have many fun memories from being in band together, which was a mainstay at Hopkins. Many of us played instruments, but John was an accomplished trumpet player. My deepest sympathies to John's parents, brother Jeff and family, and close friends. He is gone far too soon, but I take some solace that he is no longer in pain.

Christine Monopoli Shea September 25, 2021