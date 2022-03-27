Dembski - John B. March 21, 2022: beloved husband of the late Carol Ann Dembski; devoted father of Mary (Kenneth) Stuczynski, and Amy Dembski; loving grandfather of Phoebe Jancetic, and Christina Stock; dear brother of Jean(late George) Kappan; Uncle of Kathy Goettelman; also survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Mr. Dembski was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Services were private. Memorials in John's name may be made to the AMVETS. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC.