Dembski - John B.

March 21, 2022: beloved husband of the late Carol Ann Dembski; devoted father of Mary (Kenneth) Stuczynski, and Amy Dembski; loving grandfather of Phoebe Jancetic, and Christina Stock; dear brother of Jean(late George) Kappan; Uncle of Kathy Goettelman; also survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Mr. Dembski was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Services were private. Memorials in John's name may be made to the AMVETS. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.