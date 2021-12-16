DOTZEY - John J.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Anne M. (nee Mulholland) Dotzey; devoted father
of Joan (Jerry) Brant, Margaret Dotzey and the late Rita Dotzey; cherished grandfather of Jonathon and Elizabeth; dear brother of
the late Shirley (late John) Gyalog and the late Donald Dotzey; also loved by Dina Digiuseppe and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls
Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian
Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Vincent de Paul in John's memory. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.