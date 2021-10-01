Daddy it is so hard to believe your gone. I'm lost without you. I am thankful I was holding your hand when you passed. I know I annoyed you by saying I love you Daddy a million times, you would say "I know Laurie, its getting old" lol. You were the one person that I could count on besides mom to help me when I needed it . Were were a good team. I miss seeing you every day. I'm lost and heartbroken. Only peace I have is that you are finally reunited with Mom. I love and miss you Daddy your daughter Laurie.

Laurie A Drew Family October 1, 2021