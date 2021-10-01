Menu
John W. "Jack" DREW
DREW - John W. "Jack"
Age 82, of the City of Tonawanda, September 29, 2021. Husband of 58 years to the late Carol Ann (nee Krebs) who passed away September 17, 2021; loving father of Laurie Ann Drew, Michelle (Art) Battaglia and John (Nicole) Drew; grandfather of Autumn and Josslyn Battaglia, Tyler, Mason and Olivia Drew; "adopted" grandchildren Lauren Main and Amelia Owen. Son of the late William John and Edella (nee Angelo) Drew and brother of the late Eugene Drew, also survived by his sister Judith Malusek, several nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. "Jack" joined the Navy and spent 6 years serving his country with honor, and when he got out, he met the love of his life Carol. Jack was a member of IBEW Local 41, North Bailey Fire Company, Park Athletic Club of the Tonawandas, along with several other clubs and organizations. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, October 3rd from 2-5 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be held on Sunday evening at 5 PM, following the visitation. Everyone is welcome to attend. Final resting place will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to PT Boats Inc., PO BOX 38070, Germantown, TN 38183-0070. Condolence may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Oct
3
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Daddy you have been gone 1 week already. It is all a blur. I miss you so very much. Daddy you were my rock and my hero and my life. I am lost and alone without you and mommy. I love you and until we meet again. My heart will be broken forever. Love your daughter Laurie
Laurie Drew
Family
October 6, 2021
Hi Family, I very sorry for you loss. Jack & Carol were such nice & friendly people to know and always lended me a hand with my docks. Such Nice people to have as my neighbors and I am lucky to have known them both. Please accept my Deepest Sympathy and may you all take care.
Jason V
Friend
October 4, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family on loss of your beloved Mom & Dad.... there are no words... May knowing they are reunited be a comfort to you at this sad time. We knew Jack & Carol from the PAC & he was a friend of my husband Russ. May their memories be eternal.... God be with you all. +++
Helen Pullman Coran
October 4, 2021
I love and miss you Daddy so much. I'm lost without you and Mom. You both were my best friend. I love you forever. Love your daughter Laurie
Laurie Drew
Family
October 2, 2021
Our prayers and sympathies to the family.
Joe Hoiden
Other
October 2, 2021
I am so heartbroken for all of you. May you find comfort and peace in knowing that mom and dad are together and reunited forever. We will miss them dearly. Praying that all of the wonderful memories will help you through this sad time. Sending you lots of love and hugs. Love you guys.
Dana Allen
October 2, 2021
I don´t have words to express how I feel. Just a ton of great memories. I´m glad when I was in town a couple of summers ago I stopped in for a visit. I remember many times of shooting the bull and having a few beers. I was blessed to have you as a friend. Rest easy my friend. We now have the watch. Thanks for your service.
Chuck Capizzi
Friend
October 2, 2021
My dad, my best friend, my hero!!! Time has gone by too fast I love and miss you and mom so much. Words can not express how grateful I am for all that you have taught me and have done for me. I only hope that I can be half the person that you were!!! I love you dad.
Your Son
October 1, 2021
My deepest condolences to all of you. Your parents were wonderful and a blessing to know. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. They were both loved by many and that´s a beautiful legacy.
Diane Rohring
October 1, 2021
My condolences to the family, John was a wonderful Person to work with and a great friend. Carl Maracle
Carl D Maracle
October 1, 2021
Daddy it is so hard to believe your gone. I'm lost without you. I am thankful I was holding your hand when you passed. I know I annoyed you by saying I love you Daddy a million times, you would say "I know Laurie, its getting old" lol. You were the one person that I could count on besides mom to help me when I needed it . Were were a good team. I miss seeing you every day. I'm lost and heartbroken. Only peace I have is that you are finally reunited with Mom. I love and miss you Daddy your daughter Laurie.
Laurie A Drew
Family
October 1, 2021
