DREW - John W. "Jack"
Age 82, of the City of Tonawanda, September 29, 2021. Husband of 58 years to the late Carol Ann (nee Krebs) who passed away September 17, 2021; loving father of Laurie Ann Drew, Michelle (Art) Battaglia and John (Nicole) Drew; grandfather of Autumn and Josslyn Battaglia, Tyler, Mason and Olivia Drew; "adopted" grandchildren Lauren Main and Amelia Owen. Son of the late William John and Edella (nee Angelo) Drew and brother of the late Eugene Drew, also survived by his sister Judith Malusek, several nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. "Jack" joined the Navy and spent 6 years serving his country with honor, and when he got out, he met the love of his life Carol. Jack was a member of IBEW Local 41, North Bailey Fire Company, Park Athletic Club of the Tonawandas, along with several other clubs and organizations. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, October 3rd from 2-5 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be held on Sunday evening at 5 PM, following the visitation. Everyone is welcome to attend. Final resting place will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to PT Boats Inc., PO BOX 38070, Germantown, TN 38183-0070. Condolence may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 1, 2021.