DRYJA - John A.
Of Lancaster, NY, March 21, 2021.Beloved husand of Alice (Raczka) Dryja; father of Richard Dryja and Charlene (Daniel) Abbatoy; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces. Family will be present at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Tuesday, March 23, from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at the church. Mr. Dryja was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Father John Schaus Council, Lancaster, former state treasurer and past NYS Deputy, WWII Veteran of the United States Army, Trustee of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, exempt volunteer fireman of the Protected Hose Company of Lancaster and worked at Wyndham Lawn Home for Children, in Lockport. Please share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2021.