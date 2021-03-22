Menu
John A. DRYJA
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
DRYJA - John A.
Of Lancaster, NY, March 21, 2021.Beloved husand of Alice (Raczka) Dryja; father of Richard Dryja and Charlene (Daniel) Abbatoy; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces. Family will be present at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Tuesday, March 23, from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at the church. Mr. Dryja was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Father John Schaus Council, Lancaster, former state treasurer and past NYS Deputy, WWII Veteran of the United States Army, Trustee of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, exempt volunteer fireman of the Protected Hose Company of Lancaster and worked at Wyndham Lawn Home for Children, in Lockport. Please share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church
Lancaster, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere condolences, Alice, Charlene & Rick. My heart goes out to you at this sad time!
Sandra Hamp-Lane-Mortensen (Luczak)
Friend
April 4, 2021
Our prayers and sympathies to the Dryja family. A prince of a man. A real leader and doer. A wonderful example of what a Catholic, a husband, a father, a citizen, a friend, and a Knight of Columbus can be. A privilege to have known him. God Bless!
Dennis and Christine Kessler
March 24, 2021
Dear Alice & Family, our sincere condolences for your loss of John. It was my great pleasure to have known John and served with him as a Officer & Member of the K of C. John was a wonderful Gentleman, and I know he'll be greatly missed by all who knew him. May He RIP, and may GOD BLESS You Alice , and all your Family ! Love, & thoughts & Prayers, Ron & Joyce Barrett
Ron Barrett
Friend
March 22, 2021
What a wonderful gentlemen! It is a true blessing to have known John. My prayers to you Alice, and your family.
marcia Grazen
Friend
March 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Greg & Gail Cloninger
Friend
March 22, 2021
Dear Alice and family:
An exquisite blessing to be with you in St Marys parish since '64. John's assignment is complete, now in the bosom of the Lord. We look forward to that Joyful reunion at the Lord's table. What a celebration that will be!
Shalom...Mike & Diane (in spirit)
Michael E Zimmer Jr
Friend
March 22, 2021
I’m am so very sorry to hear of John’s passing... my deepest sympathy to Alice and family. I will remember you all in my prayers for strength and peace during this difficult time.
(Deacon Paul Schnettler’s widow)
Eileen Schnettler
Acquaintance
March 22, 2021
Dear Alice, Charlene and Family,

Jeanne and I are so sorry for your loss of a great husband, father and friend. John was always a joy to be around and we shared many happy and fun times with you both. Our sincerest sympathy goes out to you all and wish that we could be with you at this time. We are, however, still in Florida and cannot attend the services. May God Bless You.

Jeanne and Bob
Robert Sheehan
Friend
March 22, 2021
