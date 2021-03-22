Dear Alice, Charlene and Family,



Jeanne and I are so sorry for your loss of a great husband, father and friend. John was always a joy to be around and we shared many happy and fun times with you both. Our sincerest sympathy goes out to you all and wish that we could be with you at this time. We are, however, still in Florida and cannot attend the services. May God Bless You.



Jeanne and Bob

Robert Sheehan Friend March 22, 2021