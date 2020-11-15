DUDEK - John
Of Lackawanna, NY, age 94, November 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Genevieve "Jean" (nee Szuba); dearest father of Audrey Dudek; son of the late Mathew and Margaret (nee Zaborowski) Dudek; brother of the late Mary (John) Adamkowski, Frances (Stephan) Tobias, Laura (James) Orlando, Joseph (Sophie), Mathew (Stella), Alexander, Theodore (Beatrice), Frank, Adolph (Nellie), Edward (Irene) and Helen Peck. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.