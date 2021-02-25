Menu
John P. DUNNING
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
DUNNING - John P. "Jack" "Jake"
Passed away February 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Tibby" (Irvine); dear father of Erin, Kevin, Patrick and Ryan (Tanah) Dunning; loving grandfather of Garrett, Blake, Rylie, Cameron James, Elijah, Evann and Sullivan; son of the late Patrick and Ruth (Markie) Dunning; brother of Sheila Monchek and the late Patricia "Patsy" Ryan. Friends may call Friday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM at St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy. Mr. Dunning served as a New York State Trooper for 25 years. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Feb
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Teresa's Church
1974 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tibby, Erin, Kevin, Patrick and Ryan May God bless you all in this time of sorrow. So many great family memories with Jack, and blessed that he was such a wonderful family friend, especially to my parents! Wish we were in town..but, know that you’re in our hearts during this time.
Tommy Glenn
Tom Glenn
Friend
February 27, 2021
Deepest condolences and prayers at this difficult time. Although words can not take away your pain, please know that we are here for you. Sending our sympathy and love in hopes to assist you with your loss. From Thomas A. Glenn and family
Joanne Wilson
February 26, 2021
Thank you for your generosity, candy man, God love ya.
EILEEN
O.
Eileen o.
February 26, 2021
We shared good times with many laughs as teenagers. May the Angels protect you, and the Gates of Heaven accept you, and our prayers be with you "Jake"
Jim Mulderig.... Pittsburgh, Pa
February 25, 2021
sorry for your loss. Prayers are with you a bit d your family
Marie Haskell Stein
February 25, 2021
Tibbie and Family I am so sorry to hear about Jack´s passing. My deepest condolences to you.My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Angela DiGiacomo Kilcoyne ( Mineos)
February 25, 2021
