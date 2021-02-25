DUNNING - John P. "Jack" "Jake"
Passed away February 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Tibby" (Irvine); dear father of Erin, Kevin, Patrick and Ryan (Tanah) Dunning; loving grandfather of Garrett, Blake, Rylie, Cameron James, Elijah, Evann and Sullivan; son of the late Patrick and Ruth (Markie) Dunning; brother of Sheila Monchek and the late Patricia "Patsy" Ryan. Friends may call Friday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM at St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy. Mr. Dunning served as a New York State Trooper for 25 years. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.