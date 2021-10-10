DUTTON - JohnOf Strykersville, passed away October 7, 2021, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Kibler); loving father of Edward (Natalie), Sheila (Michael) Marion, and Carolyn (Brian) Grupp; cherished grandfather of Jake, Emily (Lance Price), Kyle, Scott, Samantha, Luke, Sydney, Chelsea, Julia, and Ella; son of the late Charles and Gertrude Dutton; brother of Thomas (Laura), Ann (late Robert) Price, David (Sandie), Jeanne (David) McDonough, and late Charles; also survived by nieces, nephews, and close friends. Visitation Thursday October 14, 3-8 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday October 15, 11 AM at St. John Neumann Parish, 3854 Main Street, Strykersville. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Strykersville Fire & Recue Squad or Charlotte House, Comfort Care Home. Condolences and Directions at: