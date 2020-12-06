Menu
John E. DOUD
DOUD - John E.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 29, 2020, beloved husband of the late Rose Marie (nee DeMeo); cherished father of Cynthia (William) Gluszek; cherished grandfather of Joshua (Jill) Gluszek and Amy Wolowski; great-grandfather of Cody William, Isabella Rose and Colten John; loving son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Doud; dear brother of Joseph "Jerry" (late Marie) and the late Patricia; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Doud is a US Navy Veteran. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
