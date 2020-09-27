Menu
John E. "Eddie" LEE
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 23, 2020. Loving son of the late Willie and Ida (nee Gault) Lee; beloved husband of Arlene D. (nee Richardson) Lee; devoted father of Kevin (Dauria) Lee and Tiffany Lee; cherished grandfather of Ayanna, Jacob, Kalynne, Jamaar and Marcus; fond great-grandfather of Cameron; dear brother of Larry (Almira) Lee, Sterling (Camilla) Lee, Victoria Patterson and Jane Rouse; also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem, on Wednesday from 1-4 PM. Private Service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences found at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
