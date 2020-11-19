ANDO - John F.

November 15, 2020. Loving and Cherished son of Beatrice (nee Moser) and the late Frederick S. Ando; dear brother of Linda Kauderer and Wendy McMaster Heba and the late Frederick A. Ando. Special thank you to all staff that has helped John live the best life possible. Special thank you to the staff at his Southwestern group home that gave him loving and special care in his final days. Services are private Arrangements KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.