John F. DRISCOLL Jr.
DRISCOLL - John F., Jr.
Age 81, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Davenport, FL, where he has resided for the past 16 years. Formerly of Buffalo, NY. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy (Kent); his four children, Denise (Craig) Krystof, Patti (Fred) Lojacono, John III, Bob (Jennifer); 13 grandchildren, Tara, Joe (Kelly), Kailey (Costa), Dan, Mark, Lauren, Bridget, John IV (Caitlin), Brianna, Michael, Alyssa, Ryan, Sean; and three great-grandchildren, Myles, Nate, and Luke. Memorial service to be held at Our Lady Of Peace Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence, NY, October 3rd, 2020, at 9 AM. Donations may be made to the, Frontier CSD Scholarship Account, mailed to Tara Panzarella Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Kaye Clouden, Frontier CSD, 5120 Orchard Park Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
